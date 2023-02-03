Efya got it all wrong, my music can't be described as funny - Blakk Rasta

Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta had a few things to get off his chest after Efya described his music as funny, which he strongly countered.

In an interview with GHONE TV, Efya stated that she had no idea who Blakk Rasta was, but went on to describe his music as amusing.



Her statement was influenced by Blakk's 'harsh' comment about Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley.



"Who is that? He's a rapper; he's a what?...he's a radio journalist?... But journalists say what they want they don't care. I don't think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?... Oh that funny man, yeah yeah yeah. He does funny songs, right? Listen, everyone for himself, God for us all," these were the words of Efya.



In Blakk's response on his radio show on 3FM, the reggae musician noted that he doesn't take offence when people don't recognize him; however, the claim that he does funny music "is all wrong".



"Listen Blakk Rasta is a man you can describe using anything but to describe my music as funny, I think that she got it all wrong...again when I looked at her face, I saw some genuineness. I don't think she intended to embarrass Blakk Rasta, she is just not aware of her environment," he jabbed.

According to the reggae singer famed for his song titled 'Barack Obama', the female vocalist has abused drugs all her life and can't be blamed when she spews nonsense on television.



"I am not that kind of artiste who is haughty...When I looked at the video, I sympathized with Efya. She looked so morose and totally hypnotized like somebody swallowed up by drugs."



He added: "She said that Blakk Rasta is the guy who does funny songs. Surprisingly a number of people were sending me this video, talking about it. Some were angry, but hear me now, listen; I am not angry when people do not recognize me, never. That is why people say Blakk Rasta is so humble and I believe that I am humble. I thank God the Almighty Father for making me humble."







