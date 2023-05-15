0
Efya reveals broken heart caused her to stop singing for a period of time

Efya 3djsnm.png Ghanaian singer, Efya

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has disclosed the reason behind her extended hiatus from the music industry and her irregular song releases.

In a 3News.com report, the award-winning musician revealed that a broken heart was the cause of her absence from the spotlight.

“My heart was broken,” Efya told the show's host, AJ, shocking fans with her frankness.

Efya, whose real name is Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, explained that her emotional well-being has a significant influence on her artistry, which is why she took a step back from music to address her pain.

“I was heartbroken that I didn’t want to sing. You know I’m a baby girl so the way I feel matters to me a lot, and it wasn’t something I wanted to deal with at that time,” she shared.

In addition to the heartbreak, Efya also shared that she had been working tirelessly in the music industry for 15 years without taking a break.

During that period, she actively performed on numerous shows and consistently represented her craft.

“Also, I’ve been working for 15 years without break and in between these times I’ve been performing on all the shows and still representing. And I think I gave everyone their feature,” she added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
