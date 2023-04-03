Efya reveals how her two alter egos impact her music and personal life

Efya talks about her Big Dragon personality and Efya personality

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Efya, known for her unique vocal style and soulful melodies, has opened up about her two different personalities and how they affect her life and music.

Speaking with Doreen Avio, she explained that she is generally well-behaved, but her behaviour changes depending on the environment she's in.



Efya also spoke about her alter ego, Big Dragon and explained that although they are the same person, they have distinct personalities that affect her behaviour and interactions with others.



“I am very well-behaved, you know; it depends on where I am. I am not calm in my house. Efya is different from Big Dragon; they have two different personalities. So you can't compare them, do you understand?” she said.



She described Big Dragon as a fiery personality that breathes fire, unlike the calmer and more composed Efya.



While Efya is known for her soulful ballads, Big Dragon brings a more energetic and assertive style to her music.

“This is Efya right now, the queen. Big Dragon is a dragon that breathes fire. In between all of those... and even though they are the same person, they have different personalities that affect how they relate to different people and how they relate to different situations,” she added.



Efya also shared how music helps her cope with her different personalities. When she's upset or angry, she turns to music as a calming force.



She specifically mentioned Enya as one of her go-to artists for finding solace in times of distress.



“When I am upset, music calms me down. When I am mad, I listen to music, and I like to listen to Enya because she calms me down. I like to listen to certain frequencies depending on the hits,” she revealed.



She also revealed that she listens to different frequencies of music depending on the situation. For example, she listens to upbeat hits to get herself pumped up for performances or when she needs to feel energized.

