Efya states the worst rumour she has ever heard about herself

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Efya has recounted a particular period in her life where she was falsely accused of giving birth to a baby girl.

According to her, that was the worst rumour that has been peddled about her.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Efya said although she doesn’t pay attention to rumours, that particular one hit her hard.



“People thought I had a baby at a point. I didn’t even look like I had a baby at that time. Although it’s not a bad thing, I have never had a baby before. I don’t let such things get to me but this was the worst story I’ve heard about myself,” she stated on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment.



Earlier in 2019, some news portals reported that the ‘Queen of Vocals’ had given birth to a baby girl based on a post seen on her Twitter page.

Efya posted cute photos of a baby girl with the caption: “Welcome Darling I love you.”



Her fans and followers since reacted to the news with most wondering when she even got pregnant.



Watch the video below from 16minuites 50seconds onwards





