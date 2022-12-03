1
Menu
Entertainment

Efya thrills fans at the African Legends Night

Efyaaaa.png Efya takes the stage

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was an exhilarating evening at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) as melodious songstress Efya treated fans with a soothing performance at the 10th edition of the African Legends Night.

Efya, who happens to be the first Ghanaian to win Female Vocalist Award four consecutive times, did not hold back from thrilling fans with her powerful voice.

Some popular songs she performed to the fans' excitement include ‘African Woman’, ‘One of your own’ and ‘Best in me’.

The African Legends Night is a premier pan-African performance that honours and celebrates living legends of the African music genre.

The Hall of Fame aims to recognize and honour the accomplishments and significant breakthroughs in the careers of music legends who have consistently outshined over a long period.

This year’s edition saw organizers induct Reggae/Dancehall artist Samini, veteran highlife singer and former board chairman for the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar and legendary highlife singer Amakye Dede into Music Legends Hall of Fame.

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





DQ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin