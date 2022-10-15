Ekow Blankson’s one-week observation in pictures

One-week observation in honor of the late Ekow Blankson

A one-week observation has been held at the Presbyterian Senior High School park in Tema Community 11 in honor of the late Ekow Blankson.

The event saw sympathizers, his family, colleagues from GhanaWeb, and friends in attendance.



On Monday, October 3, 2022, actor and GhanaWeb's Commercial Manage, Ekow Blankson, painfully kicked the bucket. The news of his demise left many shocked and devastated.



Following his demise, a candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of the deceased where a book of condolence was made available to friends, colleagues, and the general public to pay respect to the departed soul.



A virtual book of condolence has also been opened on www.ghanaweb.com for loved ones to leave their well wishes.

The family has announced that Mr. Blankson will be buried on December 17, 2022.



Check out some of the photos from the one-week observation below:

















































SS/DA