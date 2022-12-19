0
Ekow Blankson’s wife’s final words to her husband

Mon, 19 Dec 2022

The wife of the late Ekow Blankson was escorted by family to pay her last respect to her late husband, whose body was laid in state during a church service.

Moments before the casket was closed, Mrs. Naadu Blankson was invited to see her husband for the last time, and it was an emotional scene.

Drowned in inconsolable grief and staring directly at her husband’s remains, Mrs. Naadu Blankson stood by the casket and uttered these words,

“Thank you for everything. Go and rest well. God bless you, and we thank you. The children and I are grateful for everything,” she said.

However, it was a solemn moment, one of reflection, when the late Ekow Blankson’s body was lifted following the closure of the burial service in Tema.

The final funeral rites of the former commercial manager of the Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Ltd. and GhanaWeb was held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Full Gospel Church in Tema.

The late veteran actor’s burial service saw the widow, Justina Naadu Blankson, her children, family, friends, and scores of sympathizers, including celebrities, in attendance as they bid the award-winning actor farewell.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
