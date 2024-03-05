El Jena releases ‘Taste of You’, embarks on radio tour in Ghana

El Jena

Source: Kwesi Martinezz, Contributor

Enoch Adjetey Jnr, better known in showbiz as El Jena, is a rising star from Ghana's Eastern region, specifically Kwahu.

El Jena, 23, is making waves in the Afrobeat and Dancehall scenes by infusing his music with a unique blend of rhythms and culturally rich melodies that resonate not only with his Ghanaian roots but also with a global audience.



El Jena's work is described as more than just music, providing an immersive experience that captivates listeners from all walks of life.



His most recent single, "Taste of You," is a testament to his talent and creativity, demonstrating his ability to seamlessly blend genres while delivering infectious beats and moving lyrics.



Released under the record label Siblings Recordz, the track has already received praise for its catchy melodies and energetic vibe with good engineering from StreetBeats, cementing El Jena's position as an industry force to be reckoned with.

El Jena has embarked on a radio tour across Ghana to spread his music and connect with fans on a personal level, in addition to the release of "Taste of You".



From Kwahu, Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi to Bolgatanga, his electrifying performances and magnetic stage presence have left audiences wanting more, cementing his place as one of the most promising talents of his generation.



In an interview, El Jena reflected on his artistic journey and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his passion with the world. "Music is my soul's language, and I am blessed to be able to communicate with people through it," he said. "I aim to create music that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts."



As El Jena continues to make strides in the music industry, he remains committed to pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, leaving an indelible mark on the Afrobeat and dancehall scene.