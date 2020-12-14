Election 2020: Don’t allow yourselves to be used by politicians - Stonebwoy to Ashaiman residents

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy speaking to his fans

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has called on residents of Ashaiman not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to perpetuate election related violence in the country.

The musician’s plea comes after some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) living in Ashaiman took over the streets on Sunday to register their disappointment over alleged rigged results in the 2020 Elections released by the Electoral Commission.



The NDC supporters in the community blocked the road and burnt car tyres on the streets during the protest. It took the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to intervene and douse the fire.



Reacting to the Sunday protest, Stonebwoy pleaded with residents in the community to ceasefire and use the appropriate channel to register their grievances.

The musician tweeted, “Ashaiman, my people please all these cannot solve anything the politicians themselves know better what to do. Where our small power counts is to vote and we have done just that. Dont allow urself to be used by heart, let's KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle, it Go better…”



Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla organized a peace walk in Ashaiman prior to the December 7 Elections.