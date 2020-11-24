Election 2020: I’m satisfied with preparations of the EC – Stonebwoy

Musician Stonebwoy

Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has noted that he is available to perform for any political party that will engage his services ahead of the elections this year.

He said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FMDrive on Monday, November 23.



“I am a performer, I am a musician, I am for the people so which of them will ever hire my services to address them; because I hear on one day during December, I mean it is like a party free day where they can do something so on that day should it be whichever party from CPP to PNC, whichever invites me and fit and foots the costs for me to come and address and perform, I am here and I will definitely do so.



Stonebwoy further revealed that he is impressed with the Electoral Commission’s preparation ahead of the elections.

“I was impressed with the EC. Big ups to them. This is by far one of the best processes. In Ghana, we must be clear about somethings. If someone does something great let’s say it. I have followed the process and I think they have done well,” he said.



He added “You know how a lot of pressure is on EC when it comes to elections. And by far this is one of the best moves. I don’t mind endorsing the EC. EC is government and this what they have done, if someone does well, we must acknowledge the person.”



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and Members of Parliament.