Election 2020 motivated me to release 'Freedom' - Osagyefo

Ghanaian Reggae musician, Osagyefo

Ghanaian Reggae musician, Osagyefo, has expunged that some reported occurrences in Ghana’s 2020 general elections influenced the release of his new song ‘Freedom’.

Interviewed on YFM’s Reggae Republic by host, Haruna Babangida, he mentioned that the reported cases of police shooting during the just ended elections was the reason behind the release of his song ‘Freedom’, however, he first recorded the song due to the SARS situation that came up in Nigeria.



“Freedom was a song that I made some time ago. I did it specifically because of the Nigerian EndSARS protest”, he said.



According to Osagyefo, he could not release the song as soon as it was recorded, and “somewhere along the line, when we had the elections and the police and soldiers shot people, I realized that this is similar to the Nigerian issue but because Ghana’s issue was more current, I decided to focus on that but I blended the two”, he added.

He opined that as this has not happened in the history of Ghana’s elections ever before, he felt that there was a need for non-political people, that is, musicians like himself, to speak about the issue, thus, his decision to release the song.



Freedom is a song that talks about keeping peace in Ghana, Nigeria and Africa as a whole by allowing citizens equal right and justice. In the song, he calls on politicians to respect democracy in their countries to ensure that there is oneness in Africa.