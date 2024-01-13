Election 2024: Everyone knows the economy got bad under this government — Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson

Comedian Michael Blackson says everyone is aware the economy got bad under the current administration.

He says, as an investor himself, he lost a lot of money.



The comedian said that regardless of the bad economy, Ghanaians have the option of maintaining the current government’s political party in power to deal with the mess created.



To him, the option lies in the hands of the people of Ghana to decide who can make the country better.

“The guy feels he can make a difference. At the end of the day, we want what’s best for Ghana. We know what’s going on; we know what Ghana needs. Everybody knows the economy got bad.



The money I invested in the country that we used to pay for the school disappeared. I lost, so it’s like it took me back as well. So we all lost money, so now the election is coming, and we have to decide what’s best for Ghana.



Do we need something completely new, like Cheddar or freedom? Do we need Mahama, the man with experience? what went wrong with him. Do we want to keep the same people in because they are responsible for fixing the economy they messed up?” he said in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM.