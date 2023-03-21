0
Menu
Entertainment

Election budget should have been used to build schools and hospitals - Simi

Simi New 2s Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko popularly known as 'Simi'

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian artiste, Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko also known as Simi, has stated that the budget for the 2023 general elections should have been used to establish schools and hospitals.

She said this via her Twitter platform while calling out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 20.

Simi wrote: “300 billion naira budget for this joke of an election. @inecnigeria you might have as well given them back the money to fix some hospitals and schools and just used a finger to point at the people you wanted to select.”

“The blatant rigging and nobody in power addressed it. Lol. The giant problem of Africa.

“Anybody that saw the disenfranchisement and didn’t condemn it better keep their prayers for Nigeria. She doesn’t need prayers from people like you".

This isn't the first time, Simi who is of the firm belief that the 2023 election was blatantly rigged has called out the INEC.

Read the post below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother