Elikem Kumordzie and partner expecting second child

Elikem And Partner Elikem and partner

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elikem Kumordzie, a renowned Ghanaian fashion designer and former Big Brother Africa participant, and his partner are excitedly anticipating the arrival of their second child.

The couple recently made an appearance together at Kojo Soboh's birthday bash, the executive director of Emy Africa, causing a stir with their fashion choices.

In an Instagram post shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, the duo's fashion ensemble was nothing short of spectacular, as they both exuded a simple yet elegant appearance.

The post showcased the expectant mother donning a striking black see-through netted top, decorated with silver sparkly designs that highlighted her baby bump.

She matched this with a pair of coffee brown pants and black flats, creating a chic and effortless look.

On the other hand, Elikem's outfit featured a two-piece attire in black, adorned with white spotted designs, which perfectly complemented his partner's outfit.

The couple appeared to relish each other's company as they socialized and mingled with guests during the birthday festivities.

