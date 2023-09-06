Elikem Kumordzie speaks on relationship with Pokello, feud with Sarkodie and others

Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Elikem Kumordzie, took his turn on this edition of Talkertainment where he shed some light on the current happenings in his life.

The actor who has recently been in the news for engaging in feuds with the likes of Sarkodie, Abrantie the Gentleman, KK Fosu, and others, shared the real story behind it and the aftermath.



Elikem who touts himself as one of Ghana’s finest fashion designers disclosed how he has been actively working to retain that title for years with consistency and quality.



The controversial celebrity also shared insights on the current state of the Ghanaian entertainment industry, fashion business, and some factors that could help revive it.



That’s not all, he shared the current state of his relationship with his ex-wife, Pokello, and how they are faring with co-parenting.



Elikem who travels often to see his son, Tristan in Zimbabwe opened up on his mother’s significant role in his life in spite of their divorce.

He also spoke about his new partner, Hajara, and other interesting topics.



Watch Elikem's full interview with Elsie Lamar below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.