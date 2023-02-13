0
Elikem The Tailor apologises to Sarkodie for Criticizing his wardrobe malfunction after social media backlash

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian tailor cum actor, Elikem Kumordzie aka Elikem The Tailor, has finally apologized to Sarkodie.

Elikem criticized Sarkodie’s tailor for the rapper’s outfit saying that “the tailor no try”.

The one-time BB Naija housemate indicated that he could have done a much better job for Sarkodie hence, the rapper should link up so that he (Elikem) could be his stylist.

He further emphasized that “other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem Kumordzie, the tailor.”

His comments infuriated a lot of Sarkodie fans, and even naturals who believe he could have adopted a more tactful way to get his message to Sarkodie, including his DM.

In the wake of the backlash, Elikem while speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz show finally apologized to Sarkodie and indicated that he did not seek to disrespect the brand of Sarkodie.

He added that he only did the post in the spur of the moment as a joke, stressing that as a tailor himself, he occasionally makes similar mistakes.

Source: zionfelix.net
