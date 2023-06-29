0
Menu
Entertainment

Elikem sells showcases Ghana’s rich culture in new movie ‘Pilolo’

Elikem Movie Tailor.jpeg The film depicts the real life indigenous Ghanaian outdoor game Pilolo

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Ghanaian designer Elikem has released a fashion film which preaches about the country's rich culture.

The film, Pilolo, is connected to the release of the new sequin collection themed: TheTailorsSequence.

"The film depicts the real life indigenous Ghanaian outdoor game Pilolo, but with a twist, where a master hides objects and screams Pilolo, then the group runs out to go find the objects.

The last person who doesn’t find the object loses. But in the case of the fashion film, the last man who loses is stripped off the sequin look and reduced to a monster and added on to the 'Dracula' team," the designer said.

The film shows how sequin fabrics can be used in different forms to construct garments for both males and females.

While an actor and designer, Elikem Kumordzie is creatively pushing both film and fashion through Ghanaian culture with his new sequin collection.

Pilolo also sends the message to other designers that they can creatively showcase their pieces and collections through film and storytelling.

The film features Elikem Kumordzie himself as the lead character who doubles as the writer and director and the famed Haillie Sumney who played the supporting role.

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé