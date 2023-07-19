0
Menu
Entertainment

Elizabeth Turkson releases music video for two songs

Elizabeth Turkson Elizabeth Turkson

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel singer Elizabeth Turkson has officially released music videos for her two songs; Hye Me Animonyam, which features gospel minister Broda Sammy and the other song Bre Woho Ase.

She released Hye Me Animonyam on May 11, 2023, which was on her birthday, and Bre Woho Ase was released on July 10, 2023.

Both videos were directed by Eddie Kay.

The music videos have beautiful scenes with colourful pictures.

The soothing instrumentals help project the message and information in the song.

The videos are accessible on YouTube.



Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere