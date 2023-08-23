Elizabeth Turkson wins New Gospel Artiste award at Modern Gospel Awards

Elizabeth Turkson

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Gospel musician Elizabeth Turkson won the New Gospel Artist of the Year at the third edition of the Modern Gospel Awards (MOGA).

The Modern Gospel Awards happened last Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the National Theatre.



Elizabeth Turkson won that award for her hard work and support from fans.



Elizabeth Turkson received a customized plaque and a certificate. She accepted the award and appreciated the award scheme and her fans for their support.

The event saw appearances from Georgia Agyei, Rose Adjei, Beatrice Quaye, Efya Gardiner, and Mabel Okyere, among other industry players.



MOGA was established in 2013.



It prides itself on putting respect, honour and recognition on these great and hardworking musicians and all the workers in the Gospel Vineyard.