Elom Anang confesses to derailing husband Adjetey's acting career

Adjetey Anang And Wife3.png Ghanaian movie superstar Adjetey Anang and wife Elom

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Elom Anang, wife of star actor Adjetey Anang, has confessed to once derailing her husband's career.

She explained she did this out of fear and selfishness.

She says so on the lead page to Chapter 10 of the Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience memoir.

“When I realised I was attracted to Adjetey, I decided to be selfish as I was scared I could lose him to acting," Elom said.

She added: "So I actually tried to discourage him from it, telling him acting didn’t pay much among other things. He actually listened to me and for a while went off acting into a completely different field. However, he wasn’t happy with the new direction I was pushing him in."

Revealing exactly what line of work Adjetey ventured into after shunning acting, she said: "He started working with a packaging company and it was clear he wasn’t cut out for that."

"He was obviously getting results but fulfilment wasn’t evident in his life," she lamented.

Elom and Adjetey have been married for 16 years. They have a son called Ryan.

