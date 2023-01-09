Elorm wins GTBank Di Asa Season 6

Elorm standing in front of the seat after winning the contest

Elorm from the Oti Region has won the GTBank Di Asa Season 6 final held at the Fantasy Dome on Sunday.

Gladisco grabbed the second position, while Popinge took the third spot in an exciting contest.



The winner took home a brand new saloon car, a cash prize, and products from sponsors, while the first runner-up took home a Mini truck (Aboboyaa) and products from sponsors.



The second runner-up took a tricycle, a cash prize, and goodies from sponsors.



The fourth position went to Mikeey. She went home with GHS 5,000 and assorted items from sponsors.



The fifth position went to Esi. She parted away with goodies from the sponsors with GHS4,000.



The final which came off last Sunday, January 9, 2023, was graced by chiefs and people from across the sixteen regions of the country.

Out of a total of 60 contestants from across the country, 20 made it to the final.



The twenty were further trimmed down to the final five through various stages of performances and evictions.



After the first stage of performances by the twenty finalists, five contestants were shown the exit leaving fifteen who battled for the coveted prize.



The first round of performances saw the contestants demonstrate their aesthetics and knowledge of their respective traditional dances.



The performances covered Agbaza, Adowa, Kete, and Bobobo, amongst others with fitting costumes to match.



However, some performances fell short of the desired showings according to the jury.

Each evictee at the first batch parted away with GHS2,500



The second round of performances saw the contestants dance to highlife music in turns.



Rast1, Mina, Sexy Obolo, Martha Otukunor, Elorm, Aries, Tabitha, Suzzy, Esi, and Pope. The rest were Hetty, Mawusi, Gladysco, Edibles Shepherd, and Mikey showcasing their dancing skills.



The second round of eviction saw Iris, Suzzy, Edibles, Mawusi, and, and Mina each of which parted with GHS3,000 with assorted products from sponsors.



The event was interspersed with electrifying performances from the “Sugar Daddy” Kidi, Rap Queen Eno Barony, Akatakyie, and Nii Funny.