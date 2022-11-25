2
Elsie Duncan-Williams and Shatta Wale captured in a prayer session before performance

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elsie Duncan-Williams and Shatta Wale’s performance at the Rythymz on the Runway event become topical on social media in the week and for many reasons.

Without a doubt, their performance generated a lot of buzz online, also owing to the fact that this was the first daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, a man touted as the father of the charismatic churches movement in Ghana.

Netizens were shocked to see the Gospel minister perform with a secular artiste on stage after a video of their spectacular performance went viral on the internet.

However, it was interesting to find out that apparently, the two had a thorough prayer session before mounting the stage to perform.

With their heads bowed, the dancehall musician was seen holding hands with Elsie Duncan-Williams and her manager, Phylis Kuenyehia, in reverence to God.

Elsie took to her Instagram page to share snippets of their prayer session with the caption;

“How Shatta Wale and Elsie pray and prepare before going to perform. Phyllis Kuenyehia thank you for being the baddest manager anyone could wish for MANAGER 1.

"This is how Brother and sister invite the presence of Elohim to take over and minister through them that lives will be changed, people hearts are transformed and renewed unto the glory of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the son of the living God. Archbishopnick thank you PAPA for always teaching us that we cannot do anything without God on our side and believing and trusting in God no matter what. We love you PAPA and MAMA Rosa.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
