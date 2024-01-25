Embrace tolerance, not hate - George Quaye tells Ghanaians ahead of 2024 elections

George Quaye is a media personality and communications expert

Media personality and communications expert, George Quaye, has called on Ghanaians to practice political tolerance as the country prepares for the general elections in December.

In a post on his Twitter X platform, George Quaye compared the elections to a dance of democracy, where ideas and convictions clash, but said that the excitement over the elections should not turn into intolerance and hatred.



He appealed to Ghanaians to respect the right to dissent, debate with civility, and celebrate diversity, regardless of their political affiliations.



“Elections, be they even for a WhatsApp Group Admin, are passion playgrounds, where ideas clash and convictions soar. But remember, this passion must not morph into a monster of intolerance. Let's not paint our differences as war cries, nor turn political opponents into sworn enemies,” he said.



According to him, true democracy's strength lies in diverse voices, not hate.



He urged Ghanaians to be tolerant and ensure that there is a peaceful and democratic election in 2024.



“Let us all patiently embrace the fiery debates, engage in critical discourse, challenge ideas, listen with genuine intent, and do all we can to remember that true democracy thrives on the symphony of diverse voices, not the cacophony of hate,” he said.

George Quaye signed off with the word "Twa", which means "vote" in Twi.



