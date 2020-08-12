Fashion

Emelia Brobbey is here to show us how to dazzle in a white outfit

Actress Emelia Brobbery

We are crushing on Emelia Brobbey’s show-stopping fashion statement today.

Ghanaian actress cum musician, Emelia Brobbey has been ruling the beauty and fashion industry with her stunning outfits.



She is one of the few Kumawood actresses who has gained nationwide popularity with her great acting, presenting and great personality.



Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand. Over the years, Emelia has ruled the industry with her high fashion sense and stunning hairstyles.



Emelia is stepping out this mid-week and she is leaving us breathless with the fashion statement.



Adorned in a white long dress, the screen goddess paired her outfit with a black belt and red heels.

We love her long hair and nude makeup. Emelia looked exceptional while smiling for the camera.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.