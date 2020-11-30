Emerging Music Awards 2020: Full list of winners

The second edition of the 'Emerging Music Awards' was held on Saturday 28th November 2020 where twenty-five top talented emerging musicians in the Ghanaian Music Industry were recognized and celebrated on one platform.
This year's edition was held virtually and was broadcasted live on Angel Tv as well as other social media platforms.
All winners were announced during the virtual broadcast.
The colorful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy, and Blaq Syrup.
Find the full list of winners below.
Young Artiste of the Year - Calista
Producer of The Year - Ivan Beatz (Aseda by Georgina Osei)
International Act of the Year - Joseph Matthew UK
Song Writer of the Year - Bflames (Yesi Yesiii)
Collaboration of The Year - Bo Me Nkomode (Ssue Ft Pat Thomas)
Music Video Director of the Year - Blessedly Papasky (You by PappiSing)
Female Vocalist of the Year - Rama Anwti (Ne Nionyam)
Male Vocalist of the Year - Abochi (Bestie)
Rapper of the Year - Lokal (Find Your Way)
Gospel Song of the Year - Faithful God (Doreen Okyere)
Gospel Artiste of the Year - Derrick Korankye
Afro Pop Song of the Year - No.1 Xupa
Afro-Pop Artiste of the Year - Lazzybwoy
Reggae Song of the Year - Society Waguan by Blaq Syrup
Reggae Artiste of the Year - Linguakat
Hip Life Song Of The Year - Seniwa by Erazy Ft. Otwo Kurl Songx 4
Hip Life Artiste of the Year - Lb Erazy
High Life Song of the Year - Yesi Yesiii Bflames
High Life Artiste of the Year - Abochi
Dancehall Song of the Year - Style Free (Ikofi)
Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Kophi Mystro
Hip Pop Song of the Year - Am Better by Mununkum Embee
Hip Pop Artiste of the Year - Sherry Boss
Most Popular Song of the Year - Madina by Teflon Flex
Emerging Artiste of the Year - Jayana
