Emerging Music Awards 2020: Full list of winners

This year's event was held virtually and was streamed by some social media platforms

Source: Emerging Music Awards, Contributor

The second edition of the 'Emerging Music Awards' was held on Saturday 28th November 2020 where twenty-five top talented emerging musicians in the Ghanaian Music Industry were recognized and celebrated on one platform.

This year's edition was held virtually and was broadcasted live on Angel Tv as well as other social media platforms.



All winners were announced during the virtual broadcast.



The colorful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy, and Blaq Syrup.



Find the full list of winners below.



Young Artiste of the Year - Calista



Producer of The Year - Ivan Beatz (Aseda by Georgina Osei)

International Act of the Year - Joseph Matthew UK



Song Writer of the Year - Bflames (Yesi Yesiii)



Collaboration of The Year - Bo Me Nkomode (Ssue Ft Pat Thomas)



Music Video Director of the Year - Blessedly Papasky (You by PappiSing)



Female Vocalist of the Year - Rama Anwti (Ne Nionyam)



Male Vocalist of the Year - Abochi (Bestie)

Rapper of the Year - Lokal (Find Your Way)



Gospel Song of the Year - Faithful God (Doreen Okyere)



Gospel Artiste of the Year - Derrick Korankye



Afro Pop Song of the Year - No.1 Xupa



Afro-Pop Artiste of the Year - Lazzybwoy



Reggae Song of the Year - Society Waguan by Blaq Syrup

Reggae Artiste of the Year - Linguakat



Hip Life Song Of The Year - Seniwa by Erazy Ft. Otwo Kurl Songx 4



Hip Life Artiste of the Year - Lb Erazy



High Life Song of the Year - Yesi Yesiii Bflames



High Life Artiste of the Year - Abochi



Dancehall Song of the Year - Style Free (Ikofi)

Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Kophi Mystro



Hip Pop Song of the Year - Am Better by Mununkum Embee



Hip Pop Artiste of the Year - Sherry Boss



Most Popular Song of the Year - Madina by Teflon Flex



Emerging Artiste of the Year - Jayana

