Emmanuel Owusu signs one-year distribution and management contract with Berlyn

Blogger Emmanuel Owusu

Source: Emmanuel Owusu, Contribution

Ghanaian blogger and social media influencer, Emmanuel Owusu popularly known as GetnfoMedia has officially signed one-year music distribution and management contract with Ghanaian musician Berlyn.

Emmanuel Owusu would from now handle all distribution and managerial works related to Berlyn and label, Lyn World Records.



The service agreement was made between the management of Berlyn and Emmanuel Owusu of Getinfo Media on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Accra. The agreement between both parties became effective on Sunday, April 11, 2021.



In their agreement, Getinfo will perform or manage the following services for the label: YouTube channel and other digital music platforms; Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Audiomack, Boomplay, Tidal, Soundcloud, among others.

Getinfo Media will again monitor and advise the management team of Berlyn of any necessary incident on their social media handles.



The parties acknowledged that their obligations pursuant to this agreement will serve as good valuable consideration.



Berlyn is set to release a new song with Kumerican rap soldiers, Yaw Tog and YPee anytime soon.