Emotional fans pay tribute to Christian Atsu

The love and admiration for the late Black Stars footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam, confirm that he indeed left his mark in his 31 years on earth, despite the void his demise has created.

Fans and sympathizers turned out in their numbers on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the forecourt of the State House to witness the burial service of the footballer who passed away in the deadly earthquake that rocked Turkey in February.



GhanaWeb caught up with some of Atsu's fans who couldn't control their emotions. There were those who performed songs composed for the man who helped the poor with his resources.



Christian Atsu topped Twitter trends on Friday, with millions of fans sending messages of condolence to his wife, Maria Claire-Rupio, children, and the bereaved family.



Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, chief of staff, Frema Osei Opare, former president, John Dramani Mahama, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and other dignitaries, as well as former Black Stars players.



