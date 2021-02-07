Emotional moment as Kuami Eugene’s mother joins him in studio

Sun, 7 Feb 2021 Source: Zionfelix
It is a beautiful thing to know your mother supports your hustle just like Kuami Eugene’s mother who recently joined her son while he was recording in his studio.
The Ghanaian high-life musician on February 7, 2021, shared a beautiful moment at the studio with his mother on social media
His mother who goes by the name Juliana Marfo is captured in the video beaming with smiles while enjoying his song’s verse on a beat.
According to Kuami Eugene, his mother requested for the freestyle from him and as such he decided to honour her request.
Watch the video below
