Emotional moment as teary Odehyieba Priscilla appeals to father who abandoned her

Odehyieba Priscilla

Her older siblings are close to their father, he lived with them, but the narrative has not been the same in her case. Odehyieba Priscilla, according to her account, has been abandoned so much that throughout her sixteen years of being on this planet, she’s seen her father, Kofi Agyemang, twice and is bent on meeting him to ask questions and if possible, turn things around.

She first saw her father at Wassa Akropong and saw him for the second time in her teens when she had risen to fame. At the time, she was twelve and was launching her project. She did not invite the father but he found his way to the event held in Kumasi.



“After the event, he came to our house and said we should let bygones be bygones but my mother rejected it on the grounds that she was not informed of his coming. There was an altercation and he left,” she said while adding “I know he is at Pankrono but I don’t know where exactly the house is.”



Born at Wassa Domeabra in the Western Region, Odehyieba Priscilla, a teen gospel musician, said she moved to Wassa Akropong with her mother at a tender age. She had no idea who her father was although she was informed, that he was based in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. The marriage between the father and mother, according to Priscilla, was said to have collapsed when she was a year old.



During her interview on the Delay Show aired on September 18, 2022, monitored by GhanaWeb, Odehyieba Priscilla was emotional. She shed tears profusely in answering some of the questions and in a few instances, she flashed a smile.



A pained Priscilla responded in the affirmative that her father is the reason she weeps whenever she speaks because there is every indication he has abandoned her. She, however, expressed the desire to mend the broken relationship.



Asked why she would continuously wallow in pain when the father appears to not want to have anything to do with her anymore, she emitted, “we want to go and have a conversation with him. He hasn’t stated categorically that she doesn’t want me as a daughter.”

“If he wouldn’t look for me, I’ll go look for him… It hurts me that my older siblings are welcomed but I’m not. I don’t even know my father’s family members.”



Priscilla continued that but for the advice a clergy gave her, she wouldn’t have looked for her father. She pleaded with her father to do the needful because she was eager to meet him.



With tears flowing down her cheeks, she appealed: “Even if it’s my mother’s mistake, you have to let it go and look for me. You don’t even know where I live but you know you have a child. I told myself I would never look for him but Bishop Adonteng Boateng told me that I have to. So, I’m waiting for the day I’ll meet you.”



This article was first published on September 19, 2022. It has been reproduced for Today in History.



