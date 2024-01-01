Empress Gifty, Hopeson Adorye kiss passionately as they celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye kissing

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye, and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, have celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.

Empress Gifty, who seemed highly elated during their interaction, was filled with joy and short of words to describe how far their marital journey had come.



The marriage of the two couples was met with mixed reactions from the public, who questioned Empress Gifty’s ability to survive in the marriage after having divorced previously, however, it turned out to be on a good course.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Empress Gifty was on the street with her husband who happens to be a politician, Hopeson Adorye and romantically kissing each other.



In the course of the action, the couples were heard saying, “It is five, and Adorye is at five.”

