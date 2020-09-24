Empress Gifty abandons NDC to join husband's NPP Campaign

Empress Gifty with Hopeson Adorye

Multiple award-winning gospel star, Empress Gifty, has been spotted in NPP paraphernalia and campaigning for the ruling party along with her husband.

The photo of the singer goes to add that she has left her beloved NDC who she campaigned for during the 2016 general elections.



Gifty Osei was seen with her husband, Hopeson Adorye and her own mother on the campaign trail as it is left with just 75 days to the December 7 general elections.



The popular singer was seen in a car while roaming through town to declare the “Four More For Nana” Mantra.

She was seen beaming with smiles as she canvassed for votes for President Nana Akufo-Addo.



SEE PHOTOS BELOW:



