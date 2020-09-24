Empress Gifty abandons NDC to join husband's NPP Campaign

Multiple award-winning gospel star, Empress Gifty, has been spotted in NPP paraphernalia and campaigning for the ruling party along with her husband.
The photo of the singer goes to add that she has left her beloved NDC who she campaigned for during the 2016 general elections.
Gifty Osei was seen with her husband, Hopeson Adorye and her own mother on the campaign trail as it is left with just 75 days to the December 7 general elections.
The popular singer was seen in a car while roaming through town to declare the “Four More For Nana” Mantra.
She was seen beaming with smiles as she canvassed for votes for President Nana Akufo-Addo.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW:
View this post on Instagram
Gospel Musician @empress_gifty spotted campaigning for NPP with her husband?SLIDE?. . Gospel musician Gifty Osei also known as Empress Gifty, who is a known supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has been spotted campaigning for he ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). . Gifty campaigned massively for NDC in 2016 but in 2020 she has declared that she is in support of victory for the NPP in the 2020 election.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.