Empress Gifty accused of having butt surgery after flaunting her curves on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye formally known as 'Gifty Osei'

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye (Empress Gifty) did not find it easy on social media after she posted a video of herself that clearly defined her curves.

In the said video, Mrs. Adorye was captured in an all-white outfit with her waist and stomach duly ‘snatched’.



Putting fixation on her butt and hips which has seemingly expanded, some critics accused the gospel musician of undergoing surgery to obtain such a look.



They expressed disappointment in the gospel singer and accused her of behaving like a ‘slay queen’:



“This lady just the follow follow slay queens slay queens now she has actually become a slay queen or slay woman on social media. Hmm asemooo,”



“Tummy tuck plus BBL gospel musician join the club,”



“God give me money to do this surgery some. Even gospel musicians have joined the squad,”

“Eeeii when did she get all this shape? Boi,”



Nonetheless, in what seems to be a trend lately, more and more Ghanaian female celebrities are enhancing their bodies for a much curvier one. Although not all of them are brave enough to admit it, the likes of Moesha, princess shingle have admitted to altering their bodies.



Read how social media users heavily descended on Gifty Adorye in the comments provided below

















