Empress Gifty almost gets physical while mourning at sister and grandmother's funeral

Empress Gifty At Funeral

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has been captured fighting off a woman who tried to calm her at her sister and grandmother’s funeral.

In a video that was shared on social media, the gospel artiste was captured performing at her late sister's funeral.

She jumped from one place to another while trying to control herself.

In the moment, one of the female audience gathered attempted to help her pull herself together, but she reacted almost violently, tossing the woman’s hand away.

She was afterwards spotted cautioning the woman, but one could not tell what exactly she was saying.

This comes after she announced her grandmother’s death in an Instagram post in October while expressing how heavy her heart felt.

Barely a week after her grandmother’s post, she was struck with another demise in her family when she lost her elder sister.

