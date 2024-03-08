Empress Gifty’s Resurrection Effect Concert set for April 1

The Resurrection Effect Concert

Source: MET TV

One of Ghana's finest musicians, Empress Gifty has finally unveiled this edition of The Resurrection Effect Concert, (TREC24).

This edition under the theme, “He is Risen" is scheduled for Easter Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Living Faith Ministries International Church (LFMIC), Ashaley Botwe, Old Town Down at 4 pm.”



Performing alongside Empress Gifty on the night are MOG Music, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and Akesse Brempong.



Addressing the gathering Empress Gifty expressed her appreciation to them for the love, and disclosed that due to some projects she embarked on last year, TREC took a break.

Against this she said together with her team to put measures in place for this edition, “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, due to some projects the Empress Ministries embarked on last year and her absence in the country at that time, we did not stage TREC. This notwithstanding, I am more than happy to announce to you that TREC is on this year.”



For the first time the show would be staged in an indoor setup, adding that “Together with my team, we decided to create a clear atmosphere with this edition, and for that reason, this year’s TREC will take place in an indoor set-up, whether rain or shine.”



She also revealed that other astute upcoming gospel musicians would be given the platform to bless the gathering.