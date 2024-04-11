Empress Gifty’s mum breaks down after watching her daughter’s grand entry at TREC Reloaded

Empress Gifty's mum in tears while she watched her daughter's performance

Gospel artiste Empress Gifty delivered an impeccable performance at her event, The Ressurection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded, which was held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the National Theatre.

Gowned in a beautiful brown and black outfit, the gospel artiste, in a video shared by GhKwaku on Instagram, was captured in a transparent glass cage while performing for the attendees.



Empress Gifty’s mother, who couldn’t control her emotions, broke down when she saw her daughter’s entry into the programme.



TREC Reloaded was attended by well-meaning fans and renowned personalities such as Nana Ama Mcbrown, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Nacee.



Some gospel artistes who were billed to perform at the event included Jack Alolome, MOGmusic, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

The first edition of TREC 2024 was held on April 1, 2024, under the theme ‘He is Risen’.



Watch Empress Gifty’s entry as well as her mum’s reaction below:





ED/ADG