Empty barrels! - Elikem Kumordzie strikes again

Elikem Kumordie has been lambasted on social media for his comments on Sarkodie's outfit

Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumodzie isn’t sparing critics who are still lambasting him on social media for critiquing Sarkodie’s outfit.

Earlier, the actor in a phone-in session apologized to the rapper for critiquing his costume in a way many people termed as ‘degrading’.



But after rendering the said apology on UTV’s United Showbiz, Elikem, took to social media again to share some statements which many deemed as a justification for the things he already apologized for.



“We’ve all been at a stage where our buttons didn’t sit in the right places of our shirts and we learned our way out of it, we grew and we evolved to become one of the best in the country. Growth is very necessary and one way to also grow is to notice our mistakes and pay attention to the lessons that come with them, there’s always a lesson lurking around every adversity. So by all means, let’s evolve and move up,” one of Elikem’s posts wrote.



This development stirred fresh attacks from netizens and Elikem, however, decided to match them boot for boot.



“Empty barrels make the most noise. And they are still here, because they know the boy is blessed and they are curious to see how we still win. My life’s your entertainment, you watch it while I live it. You can still call me THE AYIGBE KANYE,” he wrote on Instagram.



Earlier, during the phone-in interview with UTV, Elikem wondered why his post about Sarkodie seemed to have generated some special kind of public interest.

“I made this post about another designer three or four years ago and nobody said nothing. Now I have done the same to Sarkodie and it’s a big deal. I’m guessing because it's Sarkodie and the level of his success. I don’t know why this has become a big deal. That’s what overwhelms me,” he stressed during an interview with UTV’s United Showbiz.



Check out the post below:





EB/BB