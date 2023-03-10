1
Entertainment

Enapzy and Freddie takes Kumasi drill music to another level

Enapzy Enapzy and Freddie

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: Frank

At the ages of 19 and 24, Freddie and Enapzy of JohnMaze Records are already making waves in Kumasi with their new banger "Anadwo".

After Asakaa boys broke into the scene and went global with drill music, most of the talented upcoming artistes in Kumasi took interest in making drill songs and Enapzy's new song definitely qualifies to be named among the top songs from Kumasi this year.

Visuals for "Anadwo" which was shot by SlyGod Direction is currently on Youtube and the audio is on all digital platforms.

The former Armed Forces Senior High Schol Student Enapzy is looking forward to touring various Senior High Schools together with his partner Freddie who also completed Prempeh College this year.

They want to entertain students and also educate them on the dangers and benefits of using social media.

Watch the video below:

