Enapzy teams up with Ypee on ‘Ya Blow’

Official artwork for the project

Source: Frank Agyapong, Contributor

After winning the Best HipHop Song award in the African Music and Business Awards (AMBA) few months ago, Johnmaze Records signee, Enapzy has recruited award-winning rapper Ypee on his new single "Ya Blow".

The song also features rappers, Freddie, YXL and Password.



During his speech after receiving the award at AMBA in April which was presented by legendary Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni, Enapzy promised to release more hit songs and "Ya Blow" seems to be the beginning of the fulfilment of that promise.



This is because it's a pure banger.

The song was produced by Khendi Beatz.



Listen to the song below:



