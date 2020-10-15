End SWAT: Name change is a trick - Musician Ayanfe warns

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ayanfe on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, joined celebrity colleague, Zlatan and many other young Nigerians in the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The protesters who ended up at the forecourt of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra in their numbers were seen wielding placards with the now-famous inscription, #EndSARSNow.



They decried the extrajudicial killings, battery, extortion, and bullying of young Nigerians by the special force.



The protests which began 9 days ago has spread across the length and breadth of the country. While some protests were peaceful, some others were characterized by chaos and violence.



According to Amnesty International, ten people have lost their lives since the protests began.



Speaking on the sidelines of the protest, Ayanfe, said the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the swift change to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team is a ploy by the government to trick Nigerians.

He stressed that no amount of reform can change the needs of the youth.



“They shouldn’t try to trick us they said it last year that they were going to reform and now they are even trying to send the remaining SARS members to other police team."



"We don’t want them; we want SARS gone finally. If they want to still remain, they should go to Sambisa and go and fight. We don’t want them to be among these people.”



“Using an iPhone is a crime in Nigeria, you having dreads is a crime in Nigeria, you can’t drive a good car.”



“Imagine a former member of the SARS coming to you to say a youth driving an N7million car is a crime in Nigeria, why?” he quizzed.

Another protester opined that what Nigeria needs are young people to govern the state. He said that what Nigeria needs to put things in place are young vibrant leaders.



“We need young blood; we need people to understand us and put things in place the way it should be we don’t want these old folks. We need vibrant youths.”



See video below:



