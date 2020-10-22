EndSARS: Allow those who care to speak - Manifest blasts Medikal for attacking Yvonne Nelson

From L-R: Rapper Medical, Yvonne Nelson, M.anifest (Nana Addo insert)

The ongoing civilian brutalities in Nigeria have caused a massive divide among some Ghanaian celebrities on Twitter.

It all started when Ghanaians began to call on the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo who is also the president of Ghana to address the ongoing #EndSARS brutalities.



Whiles many people including Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, A-Plus and many others were shocked with the loud silence of Nana Addo, others were hitting back and defending the Ghanaian president.



Medikal who couldn’t sit idle and watch Yvonne Nelson drag the president’s name took time to school her on the issues of diplomacy.



Medikal again told Yvonne Nelson and other critics not to blame the incompetence of Buhari on president Akufo-Addo.





Upset M.anifest who could not sit idle and watch the hypocrisy being displayed by Medikal and others decided to jump into the fray.



M.anifest warned supporters of Nana Addo to move aside and let those who care about human right abuse speak about it.







Nana Addo has finally reacted to the Nigerian brutalities. He has advised the protestors and government to go back to the table and settle the issue amicably.



Nana Addo also revealed he has spoken to Buhari and he has assured him he is doing all he can to put the chaos and unrest in the country to peaceful rest.