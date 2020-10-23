#EndSARS: Sista Afia disappointed in Buhari’s tweet

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has expressed her disappointment in Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the protests in Nigeria which have left many people injured and others killed, President Buhari took to his Twitter page to pay tribute to officers of the Nigerian Police Force who have lost their lives.



“Let me pay tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty,” he tweeted.



Reacting to his post, Sista Afia questioned if the Nigerian President is serious.

“Wait!!!! Is he serious???…” the ‘Jeje’ singer questioned after she shared a screenshot of Mr Buhari’s tweet.



See Sista Afia’s reaction below:



