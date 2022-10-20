EndSars: Falz, Mr Macaroni, join Nigerians to commemorate 2nd anniversary

Rapper Falz and comedian Mr. Macaroni

In order to commemorate the second anniversary of the popular EndSars mass protest, popular rapper Falz and comedian Mr. Macaroni participated in the #EndSARSmemorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate.

The well-known public figures were photographed with other young people who had taken to the streets at the Lekki tollgate while yelling, "We want justice!" at the top of their lungs.



To honor the memories of demonstrators who were shot and murdered by security officers at the Lekki Tollgate two years ago, coffins were carried during the parade on Thursday.



Videos posted online showed the celebrities and a sizable throng passing through the tollgate despite the presence of numerous police officers.



Debo Macaroni, had already revealed via his social media accounts that he will be taking part in the walk.



He wrote: “Peaceful Walk in honor of all Endsars and Police Brutality Victims!! 20/10/2022!!! It’s 2 Years now!! We haven’t forgotten and we will never forget!! Different rallies have been happening across the country this month. Nobody or group hijacked it. Abeg we no wan hear say anybody wan hijack this one…

We didn’t hear that the Police arrested or brutalized anyone during the rally. Let’s maintain the same energy!



Lastly, please this is not a political rally. Banners of political parties or candidates should not be displayed. This is strictly to honor all our fallen heroes!! God bless you ????????."



Nigerians took to the comment section to express their gratitude to the two celebrities who devoted their time and availed themselves to make the commemoration a success.



Check comments below:"



michael.anifowoshe: "So proud of these two young Nigerian celebrities and everyone out there. Proud!????"

offishall_vee: ""As Governenent get plan, make we sef dey strategise."



bonpzee4al: "Well done guys. It is important we use this to remind the government what they did to innocent youth demanding for change. Yet the same government is coming to demand for vote from youths."



collinscrors1313: "Them don still throw teargass give dem oooook , I nor understand Nigeria ???????? again I swear"



umezuche: "Good job my people ????????...we no go ever forget. Make dem continue lying"



don_mata_: "The death of our passed heroes shall never been in vain."

johnsonbecks: "The peaceful protesters have been attached yet again by the Nigerian police with teargas"



sammieregs: "Because them think say them wise but we be ologbon ???? make we remember them say the story neva clear who GAVE THE ORDER????? I still wan know sha"



great_adeshola: "It's now a game of unusual trend, we don't belong to the generation of short memories, we'll continue to remind them of their evil actions. #NigeriaMustBeGreat"