EndSars: Why are you silent? - Ghanaian celebrities descend on Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari In Blue 1234 President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Wed, 21 Oct 2020 Source: My News GH

Ghanaian Celebrities have joined their colleagues in Nigeria to fight the Police Brutality in the West African country.

The protest against Nigerian Police and their brutality on civilians has become intense after some citizens were shot dead during a protest on the streets of Lekki.

Several Ghanaian celebrities have expressed worry over the action of the Nigerian Police and how adamant authorities of the country are towards the issue.

There have been calls on the Economic Community Of the West African States and the African Union to ensure that something is done to end the barbaric treatment of citizens of Nigeria by their own Police.

Here are tweets of solidarity from Ghanaian celebrities including Yvonne Nelson, Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, etc.













