EndSars: Why are you silent? - Ghanaian celebrities descend on Buhari

Ghanaian Celebrities have joined their colleagues in Nigeria to fight the Police Brutality in the West African country.
The protest against Nigerian Police and their brutality on civilians has become intense after some citizens were shot dead during a protest on the streets of Lekki.
Several Ghanaian celebrities have expressed worry over the action of the Nigerian Police and how adamant authorities of the country are towards the issue.
There have been calls on the Economic Community Of the West African States and the African Union to ensure that something is done to end the barbaric treatment of citizens of Nigeria by their own Police.
Here are tweets of solidarity from Ghanaian celebrities including Yvonne Nelson, Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, etc.
my heart ????????????goes out to Nigeria ???????? in this difficult times. Can we prove to the world that #ourpeoplelivesmatter ?— AbeikuAggreySantana (@AbeikuSantana) October 21, 2020
????????????????????????????????#endsars #stopkillingus #nigeria #nigeriantravelblog #abeikusantana pic.twitter.com/Gmfbb5EEnO
Hmmmmm ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/YtzhDTOSHC— Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) October 21, 2020
Nigeria’s government has failed to protect its people ????????— B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) October 20, 2020
How you open fire on unarmed civilians leaves me befuddled!!
Dear @NAkufoAddo please step in!!!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW pic.twitter.com/ilWkEuwZnd
Praying for my second home ???????????????????????? NIGERIA ???????????????????????? #IStandWithYoungNigerians ????????— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) October 21, 2020
I would say good morning,but I know the “good” part would be a lie. #EndPoliceBrutality— VOTE #lydiaforson #africansocialstar (@lydiaforson) October 21, 2020
You are the one to make life easy same you are making it harder.. after everybody mash up dead and there is no where to scatter.. where are we gonna Run Go? After making our motherland africa a bitter place to live. #istandWithNigeria???????? #PrayForAfrica— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 20, 2020
#AfricaMustWiseUp pic.twitter.com/XqycVKZgDL
If political affiliation is more important to you than human life and human rights, then abeg move. Allow those who care to speak and do without your unsolicited interruptions.— M.anifest (@manifestive) October 21, 2020
We are all Nigerians ???????? until this is fixed then we move back to Ghana.— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) October 20, 2020
