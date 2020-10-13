2
#EndSarsNow: Ghanaian celebrities join Nigerians to protest police brutalities

End SARS NOW Thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality

Tue, 13 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians in the past week have ramped up widespread protests — online and offline — against rampant brutality by local police.

The core of the protests have included a call for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to scrap SARS, a “special” police unit designated to combat armed robbery but according to reports by Nigerian media, SARS is largely known for blatant extortion and in some cases, extra-judicial killings.

Thousands of Nigerians including celebrities have taken to the streets to protest the killings of innocent people and against the assaults.

To show solidarity in support of our neighbouring country, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media pages to condemn the police brutalities.

To Lydia Forson, the current situation in Nigeria is a result of a buildup of suppression of Nigerians for so many years.

"Privilege will have you believing that what’s happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Ghana. Listen, Nigerians didn’t just wake up one day and decide to protest; this has been building up for many many years. And it’s not just about SARS either, people are just TIRED."

Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has also released a song to show his support for Nigerians.

Just like the 'Perfect Picture' star, other Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca, Efia Odo, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and others have joined the call.

Read the tweets below:



















#endsarsbrutality PRAY FOR NIGERIA Enough is Enough.

I stand with my Nigerian family. Enough is Enough #endsars #endpolicebrutality #endpoliceviolence

