#EndSarsNow: Ghanaian celebrities join Nigerians to protest police brutalities

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality

Nigerians in the past week have ramped up widespread protests — online and offline — against rampant brutality by local police.

The core of the protests have included a call for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to scrap SARS, a “special” police unit designated to combat armed robbery but according to reports by Nigerian media, SARS is largely known for blatant extortion and in some cases, extra-judicial killings.



Thousands of Nigerians including celebrities have taken to the streets to protest the killings of innocent people and against the assaults.



To show solidarity in support of our neighbouring country, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media pages to condemn the police brutalities.



To Lydia Forson, the current situation in Nigeria is a result of a buildup of suppression of Nigerians for so many years.



"Privilege will have you believing that what’s happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Ghana. Listen, Nigerians didn’t just wake up one day and decide to protest; this has been building up for many many years. And it’s not just about SARS either, people are just TIRED."



Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has also released a song to show his support for Nigerians.

Just like the 'Perfect Picture' star, other Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca, Efia Odo, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and others have joined the call.



I have experienced police brutality first hand in Nigeria, so I understand the frustrations. The harassments, extortions and even killings must end immediately #EndSarsNow #EndSars #GovtMustDoBetter #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Becca (@beccafrica) October 13, 2020

The police in Nigeria must release all detained protesters immediately. Those you arrested are not your problem. Your problem are the politicians and cabals sitting on your welfare packages and stunting your personal and professional growths. #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSARS — Becca (@beccafrica) October 13, 2020

??????????? sorry my brother ... We stand with you ???????? ... it’s insane and inhumane what’s going on out there ???????? https://t.co/EkZVGOY7Hg — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 12, 2020

How do you feel when you kill another Blackman



Nigeria ???????? mi say never sleep



Fight for your rights With no apology we tell dem say #FvckSars #EndPoliceBrutality https://t.co/GPtVn5Kj1g — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 11, 2020

I stand with my Nigerians brothers and sisters #endsars we are more determined than ever. #endsarsnow https://t.co/RNWKHZXZ3c — Van Vicker (@iam_vanvicker) October 13, 2020

Evil will never seize, smh. Everyday is another day for black people to go to war. I wonder if we are indeed cursed people. — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) October 13, 2020