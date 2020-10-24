Enlarging your buttocks & breasts is beautiful – Actress Irene Opare reveals

Veteran actress Irene Opare has pledged support for women who enhance their buttocks and other parts of their bodies to look attractive.

The quest of many women to find solutions to looking beautiful, sexy and attractive has led a lot of them to resort to liposuction and plastic surgery.



In today’s world, it is nothing new to meet ladies who have enlarged their buttocks, breasts or altered their bodies for curvy shapes.



Here in Ghana, many people have detested such act, however, the ladies keep going for body enhancement medications and engaging in butt enlargement.



In an interview on Nkonkonsa TV on YouTube, the legendary actress stated emphatically that there is nothing wrong with women altering their bodies for suitable form. To her, it’s beautiful to enlarge your body part.



“When they enlarge their buttocks and breasts, it’s so beautiful. So, to me, those who desire it are the ones who do it. I hear it’s very expensive too. I’m personally afraid but for my fears, I would have done liposuction from my stomach and filled it up in my hip because I don’t have large hips.’’

However, she stressed she won’t attempt to undergo liposuction because she is afraid of its health complications.



“I’m afraid of the surgery. The aftereffects, what happens after 5 years, 10 years; do you know? You don’t know what will happen. That’s why I will think deeply about those things before I make any decision. Most of the time, the ‘I don’t care’ people can do it. If she dies today, she doesn’t care but for me, I think about my daughter, my family and all that. So, if I will do something like that, the courage will be big”, she said.



She also advised the women interested in body enlargements to do a thorough interrogation, weigh the pros and cons before they make any decision.



“…the advice I can give them is they should have a thorough contemplation and interrogation to find out if it won’t have bad effects on them five years or ten years to come. Won’t it badly affect you? Will you not contract some disease after doing it? That’s the only advice I’ll give… I know everything that’s artificial, you’ll get a problem in the future’’.



