Ennwai 'Rebirth Album' Virtual Concert set for October 17

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

After releasing the album Rebirth last year, Afro-Fusion artiste Ennwai is ready for a concert to that effect.

Dubbed Rebirth Virtual Concert, the event will see the likes of Yaw Grey, Danny Beatz, Nii Funny and Spicer Dabz take the stage to throw their weight behind Ennwai and entertain fans as well.



Happening on Saturday, October 17 at PM’s Bar and Lounge, Bubuashie in Accra, Ennwai’s Rebirth Virtual Concert will be hosted by Ajeezey and live stream on all social media platforms.



Talking about it, Ennwai said, “There is no better time to do this than now. The only reason we are doing virtual is because of the current state of events. I would have preferred a whole show but as it stands now, that is what I can do.”

On what this step means to him he said, “It is the beginning of greater things to come, the Rebirth is also the name of my album so I will be performing all the songs on the album that night. It will be a great time to storm the stage and give my fans a treat.”



Ennwai also has a video for his Good Reason song which is off his Rebirth Album.

