Ennwai releases 'Banku' off his 'Alkebulan Riddimz' Album

Ghanaian musician, Enwai

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

In a thrilling announcement, Afro-Fusion maestro, Ennwai has taken the music scene by storm with the revelation of his latest project, "Alkebulan Riddimz".

"Alkebulan Riddimz" is a collection set to resonate with the rhythmic heartbeat of Africa. The artist, celebrated for his eclectic fusion of traditional African sounds and contemporary beats, teased fans with a sneak peek through a visually captivating photo shoot.



Teaming up with Ailand Entertainment, Ennwai is set to elevate "Alkebulan Riddimz" to new heights. The collaboration with the entertainment powerhouse signifies a collective effort to ensure the success of this ambitious project. Fans can anticipate a harmonious blend of creativity and strategic execution, promising a musical journey that transcends boundaries and celebrates the diversity of African rhythms.



Ennwai's artistic vision comes to life in this upcoming album, which translates to "African Riddimz." The fusion of cultural elements promises a musical journey that pays homage to the rich tapestry of African rhythms. The first glimpse into this sonic masterpiece comes in the form of the eagerly anticipated single, "Banku," produced by the renowned itz CJ Made It.

In a bold move to kick off this musical journey, "Ennwai dropped the first single, Banku" on Thursday, November 30, 2023, and is already captivating audiences with its dynamic blend of Afrobeat and contemporary influences giving fans a taste of the album as the subsequent unveiling of "Alkebulan Riddimz," Ennwai's fusion of tradition and innovation is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene featuring big names like Tinny, Guru, Kwame Yogot and other international artists.



Ennwai's artistry shines through promising an album that transcends borders and brings people together through the universal language of music. The song not only serves as a musical appetizer but also showcases the artiste's commitment to delivering an unforgettable auditory experience.



Ennwai, known for his successful music video ventures in Europe, is gearing up to expand his global footprint. The artiste plans to spearhead promotional efforts in both Europe and America, a strategic move that includes engaging interviews to connect with a broader audience.