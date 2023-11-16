Ennwai unveils vibrant Afro-fusion project: 'Alkebulam Riddimz'

Ghanaian singer, Enwai

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Afro-fusion sensation, Ennwai is set to mesmerize fans with his latest musical venture, the much-anticipated album titled "Alkebulam Riddimz," a vibrant celebration of African rhythms, an Afro music on turbocharger which he explains to be the highest life album(Afromatic).

The artist recently unveiled a captivating photo shoot, signaling the imminent release under the prestigious Eastern Records label.



One of the album's standout tracks, "Banku," produced by the talented Itzcj, Made It, promises to be a cultural anthem with its infectious beats and Ennwai's signature fusion of diverse musical influences.

Eager to broaden his horizons, Ennwai is embarking on an international promotional tour, marking a significant move after his successful music video projects in Europe. The artist is gearing up for a series of interviews scheduled in both Europe and America, aiming to share the essence of "Alkebulam Riddimz" with a global audience.



Fans worldwide are buzzing with anticipation, eager to experience Ennwai's unique blend of Afro-Fusion as he takes his musical journey to new heights. Stay tuned for the release of "Banku" and the full "Alkebulam Riddimz" album, as Ennwai continues to carve his path in the international music scene.