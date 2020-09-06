Entertainment

Eno Barony claims her songs have been able to address sex for grades, jobs, others

Rapper Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony has revealed the songs she churns out have been able to address sex for grades, jobs and others.

She made this disclosure when speaking with DJ Slash on Rainbow Radio.



Eno Barony further stated that she wants to empower women through her songs globally.



The ‘Argument Done’ composer reiterated that until she accomplishes the aim of empowering women, she won’t relent.

“I feel my music is appreciated by a lot of people but I didn’t want people to love me just for my music because I wanted to be the voice of women. I want to attain that level. I am already influential but I want to be the voice of women through my music throughout the world,” she said.



Eno Barony disclosed that Ghanaians are now accepting the songs she releases because of how it impacts their lives.

