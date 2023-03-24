Eno Barony disappointed with lack of VGMA nominations for female rappers

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, has raised concerns about the lack of nominations for female rappers at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Speaking on Hitz FM, Eno expressed her surprise and disappointment, wondering what female rappers in the country might done wrong.



Eno who was dissatisfied with the two nominations handed her, questioned why the scheme will only give two of her works recognition.



She had hoped to be nominated for Best Rapper or Song and Best Hip Hop Artist or Song categories and has the conviction that would have won had she been nominated.



"I think the names of my songs, Don't Judge Me, played a role because I said they shouldn't judge me and they didn't, so they took me out. My songs have done very well in the year under review. Check the online charts; my songs have topped almost everywhere,” she said.



Eno argued that her songs performed exceptionally well in the year under review and topped almost every online chart.



She stated that, although she would not ordinarily voice her displeasure, it was necessary to speak out on behalf of herself and other female rappers.

Eno's noted that her management team reached out to the VGMA board, and they are currently awaiting feedback.



Eno, further, assured her fans that she would work harder and be recognized in the next edition of the awards.



She said that although awards do not define her, she was hurt because she worked hard and deserved to be recognized.



“Awards don’t define me; Eno will still be Eno." It hurts because I have worked and I deserve to be recognized, but in all, we work harder,” she added.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/KPE